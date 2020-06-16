All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 35107 Beach Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
35107 Beach Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:56 AM

35107 Beach Road

35107 Beach Road · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

35107 Beach Road, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 5188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
hot tub
Oceanfront right on the sand in Beach Road Customs, Capistrano Beach. Gorgeous newly upgraded 4 bedroom, 5,000 SF residence with beautiful furnishings and coastal contemporary decor. Step out your door to the spacious entertaining patio with bbq and hot tub, plus lawn area and miles of beach to explore. Culinary kitchen with top-end Dacor appliances. An attached apartment with full kitchen and ensuite king bedroom. Elevator access and central AC. Enjoy all the amenities the south OC beach community has to offer including nearby shopping, dining and a host of exceptional water-craft and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35107 Beach Road have any available units?
35107 Beach Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 35107 Beach Road have?
Some of 35107 Beach Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35107 Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
35107 Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35107 Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 35107 Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 35107 Beach Road offer parking?
No, 35107 Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 35107 Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35107 Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35107 Beach Road have a pool?
No, 35107 Beach Road does not have a pool.
Does 35107 Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 35107 Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 35107 Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 35107 Beach Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35107 Beach Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity