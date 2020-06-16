35107 Beach Road

Amenities

Oceanfront right on the sand in Beach Road Customs, Capistrano Beach. Gorgeous newly upgraded 4 bedroom, 5,000 SF residence with beautiful furnishings and coastal contemporary decor. Step out your door to the spacious entertaining patio with bbq and hot tub, plus lawn area and miles of beach to explore. Culinary kitchen with top-end Dacor appliances. An attached apartment with full kitchen and ensuite king bedroom. Elevator access and central AC. Enjoy all the amenities the south OC beach community has to offer including nearby shopping, dining and a host of exceptional water-craft and entertainment venues.