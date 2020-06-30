34786 Calle Loma

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

WALK TO BEACH AND PINES PARK OVER LOOKING THE PACIFIC OCEAN! LARGE BACKYARD AND MORE!! ENJOY AN INCREDIBLE QUALITY OF LIFE HERE IN BEAUTIFUL CAPISTRANO BEACH IN THE BEST LOCATION !!! UPGRADED!! Very Large single level home with 4 bedrooms plus a LOFT upstairs. Large front and rear yard. Superior location of Capistrano Beach, walking distance to Pines Park and Beach. Owner is looking for a long-term tenant. Three fireplaces and avocado trees! The quality of life worth living in Capo Beach awaits you! The loft is the only area with stairs. Upgraded kitchen & bathroom. New carpet, stainless steel appliances, two fireplaces. Two out of the four bedrooms are carpeted. The other two bedrooms are tile. Engineered wood in family living area. Ocean view outside your front door as you look to the left down the street towards beautiful Pines Park!