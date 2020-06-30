All apartments in Dana Point
34786 Calle Loma

34786 Calle Loma · No Longer Available
Location

34786 Calle Loma, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WALK TO BEACH AND PINES PARK OVER LOOKING THE PACIFIC OCEAN! LARGE BACKYARD AND MORE!! ENJOY AN INCREDIBLE QUALITY OF LIFE HERE IN BEAUTIFUL CAPISTRANO BEACH IN THE BEST LOCATION !!! UPGRADED!! Very Large single level home with 4 bedrooms plus a LOFT upstairs. Large front and rear yard. Superior location of Capistrano Beach, walking distance to Pines Park and Beach. Owner is looking for a long-term tenant. Three fireplaces and avocado trees! The quality of life worth living in Capo Beach awaits you! The loft is the only area with stairs. Upgraded kitchen & bathroom. New carpet, stainless steel appliances, two fireplaces. Two out of the four bedrooms are carpeted. The other two bedrooms are tile. Engineered wood in family living area. Ocean view outside your front door as you look to the left down the street towards beautiful Pines Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34786 Calle Loma have any available units?
34786 Calle Loma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34786 Calle Loma have?
Some of 34786 Calle Loma's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34786 Calle Loma currently offering any rent specials?
34786 Calle Loma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34786 Calle Loma pet-friendly?
No, 34786 Calle Loma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34786 Calle Loma offer parking?
No, 34786 Calle Loma does not offer parking.
Does 34786 Calle Loma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34786 Calle Loma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34786 Calle Loma have a pool?
No, 34786 Calle Loma does not have a pool.
Does 34786 Calle Loma have accessible units?
No, 34786 Calle Loma does not have accessible units.
Does 34786 Calle Loma have units with dishwashers?
No, 34786 Calle Loma does not have units with dishwashers.
