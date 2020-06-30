34622 Via Catalina

Amenities

Fantastic Location! Charming Beach Cottage in Capistrano Beach with large front and back yards. Landlord provides the gardener! Walk to Palisades Lookout, Beach, and Pines Park (with free Beach Trolley stop). Minutes from Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente and Old Town San Juan. Convenient neighborhood Trader Joe's and Sprouts, with Costco close by. Great access to biking and beach trails. Live the resort lifestyle of Capo Beach and entertain in your large grassy back yard with patio and a new wooden deck. Enjoy a cozy wood burning fireplace, sun room, remodeled full bathroom and beautiful hardwood floors. Watch the sun set as you relax on the porch swing and listen for the crashing waves! Home includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and gardener service! Robert Mekjian, DRE 00927478, Keller Williams OC Coastal Realty. ph: (949) 315-5234