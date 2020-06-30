All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
34622 Via Catalina
34622 Via Catalina

34622 Via Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

34622 Via Catalina, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Location! Charming Beach Cottage in Capistrano Beach with large front and back yards. Landlord provides the gardener! Walk to Palisades Lookout, Beach, and Pines Park (with free Beach Trolley stop). Minutes from Dana Point Harbor, San Clemente and Old Town San Juan. Convenient neighborhood Trader Joe's and Sprouts, with Costco close by. Great access to biking and beach trails. Live the resort lifestyle of Capo Beach and entertain in your large grassy back yard with patio and a new wooden deck. Enjoy a cozy wood burning fireplace, sun room, remodeled full bathroom and beautiful hardwood floors. Watch the sun set as you relax on the porch swing and listen for the crashing waves! Home includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and gardener service! Robert Mekjian, DRE 00927478, Keller Williams OC Coastal Realty. ph: (949) 315-5234

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34622 Via Catalina have any available units?
34622 Via Catalina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34622 Via Catalina have?
Some of 34622 Via Catalina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34622 Via Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
34622 Via Catalina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34622 Via Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 34622 Via Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34622 Via Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 34622 Via Catalina offers parking.
Does 34622 Via Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34622 Via Catalina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34622 Via Catalina have a pool?
No, 34622 Via Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 34622 Via Catalina have accessible units?
No, 34622 Via Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 34622 Via Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 34622 Via Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.

