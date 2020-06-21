34556 Calle Naranja

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely adorable 1940’s beach cottage in Dana Point / Capistrano Beach. Recently upgraded, and historically charming, this home will not last

long. Feast your eyes as you meander up the front walk, past the beautifully manicured lawn, leading up to the cheery (and

original) orange Dutch door. Open and airy, this sweet home has all the comfort and character one could want. Lofty wood

beams, original brick fireplace, fresh neutral paint, and large newer windows throughout. Quaint and cheery, the kitchen leads to

an expansive and very private gated backyard. Filled with stone pavers, lush green grass, raised garden beds and a hammock for

those lazy weekend siestas! Calle Naranja is a must see, you won’t be disappointed! Property has a ocean view studio

apartment above the 2 garage that is occupied and not included with the front house. Property is pet friendly,

depending on the pet. See photos for beautiful yard.