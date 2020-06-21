All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34556 Calle Naranja.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34556 Calle Naranja
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

34556 Calle Naranja

34556 Calle Naranja · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34556 Calle Naranja, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely adorable 1940’s beach cottage in Dana Point / Capistrano Beach. Recently upgraded, and historically charming, this home will not last
long. Feast your eyes as you meander up the front walk, past the beautifully manicured lawn, leading up to the cheery (and
original) orange Dutch door. Open and airy, this sweet home has all the comfort and character one could want. Lofty wood
beams, original brick fireplace, fresh neutral paint, and large newer windows throughout. Quaint and cheery, the kitchen leads to
an expansive and very private gated backyard. Filled with stone pavers, lush green grass, raised garden beds and a hammock for
those lazy weekend siestas! Calle Naranja is a must see, you won’t be disappointed! Property has a ocean view studio
apartment above the 2 garage that is occupied and not included with the front house. Property is pet friendly,
depending on the pet. See photos for beautiful yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34556 Calle Naranja have any available units?
34556 Calle Naranja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34556 Calle Naranja have?
Some of 34556 Calle Naranja's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34556 Calle Naranja currently offering any rent specials?
34556 Calle Naranja isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34556 Calle Naranja pet-friendly?
Yes, 34556 Calle Naranja is pet friendly.
Does 34556 Calle Naranja offer parking?
Yes, 34556 Calle Naranja does offer parking.
Does 34556 Calle Naranja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34556 Calle Naranja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34556 Calle Naranja have a pool?
No, 34556 Calle Naranja does not have a pool.
Does 34556 Calle Naranja have accessible units?
No, 34556 Calle Naranja does not have accessible units.
Does 34556 Calle Naranja have units with dishwashers?
No, 34556 Calle Naranja does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego