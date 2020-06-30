34546 Via Verde

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome to city of Dana Point, where you can breath in fresh and salty ocean breeze, only 15 minutes walk to the sand beach! This single family home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is waiting for you to move in. Single wood flooring house, gorgeous front porch, vaulted ceiling, top of quality wood beam, classic ceiling fan, spacious family room decorated with beautiful sea shell and unique fish net, top quality kitchen cabinet, huge front yard and back yard has a plenty of beautiful plant and fruit tree. In the evening, you could light up fire in the back yard to enjoy the beautiful blue sky.