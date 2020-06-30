All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

34546 Via Verde

34546 Via Verde · (949) 838-7916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34546 Via Verde, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
Welcome to city of Dana Point, where you can breath in fresh and salty ocean breeze, only 15 minutes walk to the sand beach! This single family home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is waiting for you to move in. Single wood flooring house, gorgeous front porch, vaulted ceiling, top of quality wood beam, classic ceiling fan, spacious family room decorated with beautiful sea shell and unique fish net, top quality kitchen cabinet, huge front yard and back yard has a plenty of beautiful plant and fruit tree. In the evening, you could light up fire in the back yard to enjoy the beautiful blue sky.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34546 Via Verde have any available units?
34546 Via Verde has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34546 Via Verde have?
Some of 34546 Via Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34546 Via Verde currently offering any rent specials?
34546 Via Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34546 Via Verde pet-friendly?
No, 34546 Via Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34546 Via Verde offer parking?
Yes, 34546 Via Verde offers parking.
Does 34546 Via Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34546 Via Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34546 Via Verde have a pool?
No, 34546 Via Verde does not have a pool.
Does 34546 Via Verde have accessible units?
No, 34546 Via Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 34546 Via Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34546 Via Verde has units with dishwashers.
