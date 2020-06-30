34511 Calle Monte

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Lease this completely rebuilt coastal modern beauty today! This highly upgraded home, boost four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and offers to sit down ocean views from EVERY level! 1st. level Ensuite master w/ marble shower, subway tile, and pebble ceramic tile floor with grey tones. An additional 1st-floor ensuite bedroom accommodates any need. The 2nd level floor Grand master suite has its own level and is complemented by a family/playroom w a separate powder room. 3rd level with its 210-degree ocean view has a bedroom/office with a wraparound deck. Walking distance to schools and minutes from downtown Dana Point and Harbor. A must see!