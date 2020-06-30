All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34511 Calle Monte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34511 Calle Monte
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

34511 Calle Monte

34511 Calle Monte · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

34511 Calle Monte, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Lease this completely rebuilt coastal modern beauty today! This highly upgraded home, boost four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and offers to sit down ocean views from EVERY level! 1st. level Ensuite master w/ marble shower, subway tile, and pebble ceramic tile floor with grey tones. An additional 1st-floor ensuite bedroom accommodates any need. The 2nd level floor Grand master suite has its own level and is complemented by a family/playroom w a separate powder room. 3rd level with its 210-degree ocean view has a bedroom/office with a wraparound deck. Walking distance to schools and minutes from downtown Dana Point and Harbor. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34511 Calle Monte have any available units?
34511 Calle Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34511 Calle Monte have?
Some of 34511 Calle Monte's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34511 Calle Monte currently offering any rent specials?
34511 Calle Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34511 Calle Monte pet-friendly?
No, 34511 Calle Monte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34511 Calle Monte offer parking?
Yes, 34511 Calle Monte offers parking.
Does 34511 Calle Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34511 Calle Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34511 Calle Monte have a pool?
No, 34511 Calle Monte does not have a pool.
Does 34511 Calle Monte have accessible units?
No, 34511 Calle Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 34511 Calle Monte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34511 Calle Monte has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego