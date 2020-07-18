34509 Calle Carmelita

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to lease a single level beach-close home!! Includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with an additional bonus room! Office area with built-in cabinet! Living room with fireplace, separate family room with beamed ceiling and inside laundry! Enjoy all new flooring and new carpet! Stainless steel kitchen sinks, fireplace in family room!! Back patio has wood slat patio cover design providing great shade!! Long drive way and 2-car garage provides excellent off-street parking!! Utilities are included!!! Minutes from the freeway, schools, shopping, restaurants, the beach and so much more!! **Please note: part of the 2-car garage is a small office area**