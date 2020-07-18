All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34509 Calle Carmelita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34509 Calle Carmelita
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:21 AM

34509 Calle Carmelita

34509 Calle Carmelita · (949) 599-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

34509 Calle Carmelita, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to lease a single level beach-close home!! Includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with an additional bonus room! Office area with built-in cabinet! Living room with fireplace, separate family room with beamed ceiling and inside laundry! Enjoy all new flooring and new carpet! Stainless steel kitchen sinks, fireplace in family room!! Back patio has wood slat patio cover design providing great shade!! Long drive way and 2-car garage provides excellent off-street parking!! Utilities are included!!! Minutes from the freeway, schools, shopping, restaurants, the beach and so much more!! **Please note: part of the 2-car garage is a small office area**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34509 Calle Carmelita have any available units?
34509 Calle Carmelita has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34509 Calle Carmelita have?
Some of 34509 Calle Carmelita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34509 Calle Carmelita currently offering any rent specials?
34509 Calle Carmelita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34509 Calle Carmelita pet-friendly?
No, 34509 Calle Carmelita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34509 Calle Carmelita offer parking?
Yes, 34509 Calle Carmelita offers parking.
Does 34509 Calle Carmelita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34509 Calle Carmelita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34509 Calle Carmelita have a pool?
No, 34509 Calle Carmelita does not have a pool.
Does 34509 Calle Carmelita have accessible units?
No, 34509 Calle Carmelita does not have accessible units.
Does 34509 Calle Carmelita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34509 Calle Carmelita has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 34509 Calle Carmelita?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity