34482 Via Espinoza #A

Absolutely stunning ocean view beach home nestled in the heart of Dana Point's seaside community of Capistrano Beach. Spacious, and open single level floor plan. No expense has been spared, boasting newer flooring, carpet, paint and windows. The renovated kitchen is loaded with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful cabinets and recessed lighting. Charming balcony with ocean views is the perfect spot to relax. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car garage. Close to beaches and Dana Point Harbor. Hurry this is going fast!