All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34482 Via Espinoza #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34482 Via Espinoza #A
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

34482 Via Espinoza #A

34482 via Espinoza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34482 via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Absolutely stunning ocean view beach home nestled in the heart of Dana Point's seaside community of Capistrano Beach. Spacious, and open single level floor plan. No expense has been spared, boasting newer flooring, carpet, paint and windows. The renovated kitchen is loaded with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful cabinets and recessed lighting. Charming balcony with ocean views is the perfect spot to relax. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. 2 car garage. Close to beaches and Dana Point Harbor. Hurry this is going fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34482 Via Espinoza #A have any available units?
34482 Via Espinoza #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34482 Via Espinoza #A have?
Some of 34482 Via Espinoza #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34482 Via Espinoza #A currently offering any rent specials?
34482 Via Espinoza #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34482 Via Espinoza #A pet-friendly?
No, 34482 Via Espinoza #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34482 Via Espinoza #A offer parking?
Yes, 34482 Via Espinoza #A offers parking.
Does 34482 Via Espinoza #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34482 Via Espinoza #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34482 Via Espinoza #A have a pool?
No, 34482 Via Espinoza #A does not have a pool.
Does 34482 Via Espinoza #A have accessible units?
No, 34482 Via Espinoza #A does not have accessible units.
Does 34482 Via Espinoza #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 34482 Via Espinoza #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego