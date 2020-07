34465 VIA ESPINOZA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access pet friendly

*** B E A C H C L O S E***FURNISHED RENTAL AVAIL ONLY JUNE 1 thru SEPT 30, 2020***2 MONTH MINIMUM INC UTILITIES, FOR OWNER OCCUPIED TOP FLOOR OF DUPLEX W/ MAIN FLOOR ENTRY FOYER**OTHER UNIT IS TENANT OCCUPIED**SHARED GARAGE W/ 1 SPACE & SOME STORAGE FOR SHORT TERM TENANT**ALSO INCLUDES ONE HALF OF EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY**THE TOP FLOOR IS AN OPEN BEAM VAULTED WOOD CEILING**IT HAS 2 MASTER SUITES EACH W/ THEIR OWN RECENTLY REMODELED BATHROOM & VIEWING DECK W/ PEEK OCEAN VIEWS**BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE A QUEEN SIZED BED**KITCHEN HAS ALL NEW SS APPL'S & NEW BUTCHER BLOCK COUNTER TOPS**KITCHEN OPENS TO LIVING RM W/ FIRE PLACE & ALSO THE DINING AREA**FULL USE OF LARGE GRASS BACK YARD W/ RAISED DECK & BBQ**CABLE TV & HIGH SPEED INTERNET, WATER, GAS & ELECTRIC**SUBMIT ON 1 SMALL DOG, PLEASE NO CATS**JUST 4 BLOCKS TO CAPISTRANO BEACH STATE PARK ON THE SAND**WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY FOR YOUR SUMMER RENTAL**$3000/m for full 4 month lease