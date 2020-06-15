34300 Lantern Bay Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor. This beautiful two story 3 bedroom unit has very large deck off Livingroom with fireplace, cathedral ceilings, bonus room and formal dining room. The minute you open the front door, you have amazing views! The kitchen has rich wood cabinets, real wood floors thru out onto the spacious family room. New stainless steel dishwasher, granite counter tops. All bedrooms are downstairs, each with their own private bath. The master bedroom has beautiful travertine floors, fireplace, with full bath and walk-in closet, private patio. The second bedroom is also very spacious with a full bath, the third bedroom has twin beds and it's own private bath. There is also a laundry room on lower level and another patio next to it. This magnificent view property has 3 patio areas, community pool, spa, fitness center with sauna, tennis courts, and best of all, electric car chargers.