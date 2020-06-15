All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

34300 Lantern Bay Drive

34300 Lantern Bay Drive · (949) 370-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor. This beautiful two story 3 bedroom unit has very large deck off Livingroom with fireplace, cathedral ceilings, bonus room and formal dining room. The minute you open the front door, you have amazing views! The kitchen has rich wood cabinets, real wood floors thru out onto the spacious family room. New stainless steel dishwasher, granite counter tops. All bedrooms are downstairs, each with their own private bath. The master bedroom has beautiful travertine floors, fireplace, with full bath and walk-in closet, private patio. The second bedroom is also very spacious with a full bath, the third bedroom has twin beds and it's own private bath. There is also a laundry room on lower level and another patio next to it. This magnificent view property has 3 patio areas, community pool, spa, fitness center with sauna, tennis courts, and best of all, electric car chargers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34300 Lantern Bay Drive have any available units?
34300 Lantern Bay Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34300 Lantern Bay Drive have?
Some of 34300 Lantern Bay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34300 Lantern Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34300 Lantern Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34300 Lantern Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34300 Lantern Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34300 Lantern Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 34300 Lantern Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34300 Lantern Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34300 Lantern Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34300 Lantern Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 34300 Lantern Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 34300 Lantern Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 34300 Lantern Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34300 Lantern Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34300 Lantern Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
