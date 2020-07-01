34150 Selva Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beach and harbor close lower level condo in the highly sought after Niguel Beach Terrace community across from Strand Vista Park and Strand Beach. Situated in the heart of Dana Point with coastal climate and sea breezes, this community is surrounded by ocean and harbor view walking trails, beaches, pacific coast highway, shopping and entertainment. Minutes from revitalized Dana Point Town Center, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach, this home is your opportunity to enjoy an amazing beach lifestyle. Spacious 2 bed / 2 bath home with open living and dining space. Interior laundry closet. Two patios open the interior space inviting natural light while maintaining privacy. Niguel Beach Terrace includes association pool with views of the Pacific ocean, separate spa and open areas throughout the community. This opportunity will not last long.