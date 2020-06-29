All apartments in Dana Point
34148 Selva Road

34148 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34148 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Live seconds from the beach! This single lower level (no steps) unit with a patio ready for you to enjoy the beach living. A quick walk across the street will lead you to Strands beach where you can enjoy beautiful sunsets, ocean breeze, and surfing. Easy drive to Dana Point Harbor along with the Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz are close by. The unit is move-in ready and private. Updated kitchen Corian countertops, Refrigerator, Full-size washer & dryer located in patio closet, Association pool, and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34148 Selva Road have any available units?
34148 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34148 Selva Road have?
Some of 34148 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34148 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34148 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34148 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34148 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34148 Selva Road offer parking?
No, 34148 Selva Road does not offer parking.
Does 34148 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34148 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34148 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34148 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34148 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34148 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34148 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34148 Selva Road has units with dishwashers.

