34148 Selva Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Live seconds from the beach! This single lower level (no steps) unit with a patio ready for you to enjoy the beach living. A quick walk across the street will lead you to Strands beach where you can enjoy beautiful sunsets, ocean breeze, and surfing. Easy drive to Dana Point Harbor along with the Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz are close by. The unit is move-in ready and private. Updated kitchen Corian countertops, Refrigerator, Full-size washer & dryer located in patio closet, Association pool, and spa.