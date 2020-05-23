All apartments in Dana Point
34136 Selva Road
34136 Selva Road

34136 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34136 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Interior Designer Owned Condo with Ocean views, walk to the beach and access to community pool and hot tub. This condo is located in the best part of Dana Point, you can easily walk to restaurants and shops, nearby luxury hotels and of course, to the beach. The property was renovated just a few years ago and is fully furnished with designer touches throughout. We have been operating as a successful vacation rental property for many years and have lots of 5 Star reviews on vacation rental websites. We are looking for short term tenants who are in need of a place for several months. The condo has 3 full bedrooms, the master has a king sized bed and the room has ocean views, the second bedroom has a queen sized bed and also has ocean views and the kids bedroom has bunkbeds with a full bed on the bottom and a single bed on top. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The unit does also have a washer and a dryer as well as 4 flat screen TVs. Utilities are included in the monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34136 Selva Road have any available units?
34136 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34136 Selva Road have?
Some of 34136 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34136 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34136 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34136 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34136 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34136 Selva Road offer parking?
No, 34136 Selva Road does not offer parking.
Does 34136 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34136 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34136 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34136 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34136 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34136 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34136 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34136 Selva Road does not have units with dishwashers.
