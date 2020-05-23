34136 Selva Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Interior Designer Owned Condo with Ocean views, walk to the beach and access to community pool and hot tub. This condo is located in the best part of Dana Point, you can easily walk to restaurants and shops, nearby luxury hotels and of course, to the beach. The property was renovated just a few years ago and is fully furnished with designer touches throughout. We have been operating as a successful vacation rental property for many years and have lots of 5 Star reviews on vacation rental websites. We are looking for short term tenants who are in need of a place for several months. The condo has 3 full bedrooms, the master has a king sized bed and the room has ocean views, the second bedroom has a queen sized bed and also has ocean views and the kids bedroom has bunkbeds with a full bed on the bottom and a single bed on top. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The unit does also have a washer and a dryer as well as 4 flat screen TVs. Utilities are included in the monthly rate.