Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport stainless steel fireplace range

Fantastic Location in Niguel Beach Terrace, just steps from The Strand and its Million $$$ Views, Single Story Ground Level Condo, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, New Stainless Steel Range, Large Dining Area, Living room with a real fireplace, full size Washer & Dryer in unit, 2 Large Patios, Fresh Paint, Carport and Parking Space ****Just steps to the beach and bluffs. *****



To see this home any time, call Greg Hughes 949-350-9555

DRE Lic # 01241131