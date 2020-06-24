All apartments in Dana Point
34114 Selva Road

Location

34114 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beach and harbor close condo in the highly sought after Niguel Beach Terrace community across from Strand Vista Park and Strand Beach. Situated in the heart of Dana Point with coastal climate and sea breezes, this community is surrounded by ocean and harbor view walking trails, beaches, pacific coast highway, shopping and entertainment. Minutes from the revitalized Dana Point Town Center, Dana Point Harbor and Laguna Beach, this home is your opportunity to enjoy an amazing beach lifestyle. Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit directly across from the main pool. Located within steps of the Strands Beach public parking lot with access to the beach. Located on the preferred, quieter side of the Niguel Beach Terrace development closer to the beach and further from PCH. Unit is currently undergoing a remodel, so up-to-date pictures are not available. Remodel includes new, white calacatta and marble-look quartz countertops, new white shaker cabinet doors, new wood-look, light-tan brushed oak, Karndean easy-maintenance luxury flooring, new baseboards, new window blinds, fresh, white paint, new stainless steel refrigerator, new stainless steel dishwasher, new stack washer/dryer, new brushed nickel faucets and more. There's one outdoor patio off the kitchen and master bedroom, and one outdoor patio off the living room/guest bedroom. Sliding doors were newly replaced in 2014. The kitchen outdoor patio has a small, locking storage shed to hold surfboards, beach chairs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

