Dana Point, CA
34102 Selva Road 362
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

34102 Selva Road 362

34102 Selva Road · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34102 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 362 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.

Call Shevy at 949.769.1599 or email me at shevy@everydaylux.com to preview. Dana Point is a unique combination of sand-in-your-toes city. It is located beside the beautiful beach of Salt Creek Beach and the Dana Point Harbor with 2500 yachts, known as the most romantic city on the coast of Southern California. It is a perfect getaway with championship golf courses, incredible beaches, and restaurants.

Spoil yourself in this lovely three bedroom, two bath condominium that sleeps six. You will experience the freedom of fresh air next to your skin while listening to the waves as they come crashing to the sandy beaches.

The Pacific Ocean is very visible from the patio and the master bedroom. Or you can even view the ocean from a rocking chair on the front porch. This condo location is perfect for enjoying the view or taking a walk o the beach. Steps to the beach are only one minute away that takes you to the public access of Salt Creek Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34102 Selva Road 362 have any available units?
34102 Selva Road 362 has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34102 Selva Road 362 currently offering any rent specials?
34102 Selva Road 362 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34102 Selva Road 362 pet-friendly?
No, 34102 Selva Road 362 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34102 Selva Road 362 offer parking?
No, 34102 Selva Road 362 does not offer parking.
Does 34102 Selva Road 362 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34102 Selva Road 362 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34102 Selva Road 362 have a pool?
No, 34102 Selva Road 362 does not have a pool.
Does 34102 Selva Road 362 have accessible units?
No, 34102 Selva Road 362 does not have accessible units.
Does 34102 Selva Road 362 have units with dishwashers?
No, 34102 Selva Road 362 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34102 Selva Road 362 have units with air conditioning?
No, 34102 Selva Road 362 does not have units with air conditioning.
