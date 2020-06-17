34102 Selva Road 362

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

By Everyday Luxury Vacation Rentals, for a list of our other vacation rentals visit, www.everydaylux.net, Please text Shevy at 949.769.1599 with questions. If you are interested in learning how to own a vacation home that earns you positive income that you can also use and enjoy yourself please contact us.



Call Shevy at 949.769.1599 or email me at shevy@everydaylux.com to preview. Dana Point is a unique combination of sand-in-your-toes city. It is located beside the beautiful beach of Salt Creek Beach and the Dana Point Harbor with 2500 yachts, known as the most romantic city on the coast of Southern California. It is a perfect getaway with championship golf courses, incredible beaches, and restaurants.



Spoil yourself in this lovely three bedroom, two bath condominium that sleeps six. You will experience the freedom of fresh air next to your skin while listening to the waves as they come crashing to the sandy beaches.



The Pacific Ocean is very visible from the patio and the master bedroom. Or you can even view the ocean from a rocking chair on the front porch. This condo location is perfect for enjoying the view or taking a walk o the beach. Steps to the beach are only one minute away that takes you to the public access of Salt Creek Beach.