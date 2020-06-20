All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

34092 Seville Place Street

34092 Seville Pl · (888) 400-2513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34092 Seville Pl, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3765 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED! Extremely large, bright and charming two story townhouse located in Dana point right off PCH. Two spacious balconies, one on each floor contain a breathtaking marina beach view. Kitchen is completely remodeled and includes a new stove, dishwasher, new hood vent, new quartz countertops & new Euro/contemporary cabinets. Also includes a private 2 car garage, central heat, brand new waterproof hardwood floors & new porcelain tile through out 2 upstairs bathrooms. All new fans & fixtures... new EVERYTHING! Available NOW. One year lease required. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34092 Seville Place Street have any available units?
34092 Seville Place Street has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34092 Seville Place Street have?
Some of 34092 Seville Place Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34092 Seville Place Street currently offering any rent specials?
34092 Seville Place Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34092 Seville Place Street pet-friendly?
No, 34092 Seville Place Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34092 Seville Place Street offer parking?
Yes, 34092 Seville Place Street does offer parking.
Does 34092 Seville Place Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34092 Seville Place Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34092 Seville Place Street have a pool?
No, 34092 Seville Place Street does not have a pool.
Does 34092 Seville Place Street have accessible units?
No, 34092 Seville Place Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34092 Seville Place Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34092 Seville Place Street has units with dishwashers.
