34092 Seville Place Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY REMODELED! Extremely large, bright and charming two story townhouse located in Dana point right off PCH. Two spacious balconies, one on each floor contain a breathtaking marina beach view. Kitchen is completely remodeled and includes a new stove, dishwasher, new hood vent, new quartz countertops & new Euro/contemporary cabinets. Also includes a private 2 car garage, central heat, brand new waterproof hardwood floors & new porcelain tile through out 2 upstairs bathrooms. All new fans & fixtures... new EVERYTHING! Available NOW. One year lease required. No pets allowed.