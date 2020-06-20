34092 Seville Place Street

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED! Extremely large, bright and charming two story townhouse located in Dana point right off PCH. Two spacious balconies, one on each floor contain a breathtaking marina beach view. Kitchen is completely remodeled and includes a new stove, dishwasher, new hood vent, new quartz countertops & new Euro/contemporary cabinets. Also includes a private 2 car garage, central heat, brand new waterproof hardwood floors & new porcelain tile through out 2 upstairs bathrooms. All new fans & fixtures... new EVERYTHING! Available NOW. One year lease required. No pets allowed.