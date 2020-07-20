All apartments in Dana Point
34091 Amber Lantern Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

34091 Amber Lantern Street

34091 Amber Lantern St · No Longer Available
Location

34091 Amber Lantern St, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Turnkey remodeled home in Dana Points Lantern District. This home has three master bedrooms and 2 regular bedrooms. 2 bedrooms are downstairs. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk in closet and a stunning remodeled bathroom. Newly painted, has LED lights energy saving throughout the house, new italian porcelain tile floors throughout the home taupe color, all bathrooms new, showers, sinks, toilets, and sliders. Some oceans views from the master bedroom and the adjacent deck. Laundry is inside on second level. Sprinklers are on a automatic system. Walk to the downtown lantern district, The Plaza area, Dana Point Harbor, world renown surfing, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Parks, and much more. Small dog ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34091 Amber Lantern Street have any available units?
34091 Amber Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34091 Amber Lantern Street have?
Some of 34091 Amber Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34091 Amber Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
34091 Amber Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34091 Amber Lantern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 34091 Amber Lantern Street is pet friendly.
Does 34091 Amber Lantern Street offer parking?
No, 34091 Amber Lantern Street does not offer parking.
Does 34091 Amber Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34091 Amber Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34091 Amber Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 34091 Amber Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 34091 Amber Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 34091 Amber Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34091 Amber Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34091 Amber Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
