34091 Amber Lantern Street

Turnkey remodeled home in Dana Points Lantern District. This home has three master bedrooms and 2 regular bedrooms. 2 bedrooms are downstairs. The master bedroom is spacious and has a large walk in closet and a stunning remodeled bathroom. Newly painted, has LED lights energy saving throughout the house, new italian porcelain tile floors throughout the home taupe color, all bathrooms new, showers, sinks, toilets, and sliders. Some oceans views from the master bedroom and the adjacent deck. Laundry is inside on second level. Sprinklers are on a automatic system. Walk to the downtown lantern district, The Plaza area, Dana Point Harbor, world renown surfing, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Parks, and much more. Small dog ok.