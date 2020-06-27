All apartments in Dana Point
34072 Amber Lantern Street

34072 Amber Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

34072 Amber Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 34072 Amber Lantern Street #A. This wonderful 2 bed 2 bath residence is paired with views of the beach and conveniently located in a highly desirable area that is accompanied by restaurants, the beach, shopping centers and nightlife. This residence enjoys the subtle ocean breeze as soon as you step outside your door into your small private front yard and is walking distance to the beach. The home comes standard with central heat and its own garage space. The unit has been recently remodeled and tastefully upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34072 Amber Lantern Street have any available units?
34072 Amber Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 34072 Amber Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
34072 Amber Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34072 Amber Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 34072 Amber Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34072 Amber Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 34072 Amber Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 34072 Amber Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34072 Amber Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34072 Amber Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 34072 Amber Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 34072 Amber Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 34072 Amber Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34072 Amber Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34072 Amber Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34072 Amber Lantern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34072 Amber Lantern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
