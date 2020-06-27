Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 34072 Amber Lantern Street #A. This wonderful 2 bed 2 bath residence is paired with views of the beach and conveniently located in a highly desirable area that is accompanied by restaurants, the beach, shopping centers and nightlife. This residence enjoys the subtle ocean breeze as soon as you step outside your door into your small private front yard and is walking distance to the beach. The home comes standard with central heat and its own garage space. The unit has been recently remodeled and tastefully upgraded.