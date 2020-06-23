34052 Callita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities internet access

Adorable single story beach home providing the ultimate in seaside charm softly nestled in Dana Point's harbor community of the Lantern District.

All Utilities are included in the monthly rent!!! Water/Gas/Electric/Heat/Basic Cable/Hi-Speed Internet/Garbage. Tankless Halo Water Heater System – never runs out of hot water! Recessed lighting Throughout entire home with adjustable dimming feature electric stove and full sized oven. Beautiful hardwood floors. Central heating, Double Pane windows throughout. Light, bright, and airy. The bathroom offers a clear glass Tub/Shower door, Premium fixtures. Cozy backyard space. Come enjoy the coastal lifestyle in the trending destination city of Dana Point with unrivaled walkability to Dana Point Harbor, beaches, shops and restaurants. Convenient proximity to the Strand at Headlands, Salt Creek Beach, Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Luxury Resorts. Hurry! This won't last long.