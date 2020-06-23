All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34052 Callita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34052 Callita Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

34052 Callita Drive

34052 Callita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34052 Callita Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

hardwood floors
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Adorable single story beach home providing the ultimate in seaside charm softly nestled in Dana Point's harbor community of the Lantern District.
All Utilities are included in the monthly rent!!! Water/Gas/Electric/Heat/Basic Cable/Hi-Speed Internet/Garbage. Tankless Halo Water Heater System – never runs out of hot water! Recessed lighting Throughout entire home with adjustable dimming feature electric stove and full sized oven. Beautiful hardwood floors. Central heating, Double Pane windows throughout. Light, bright, and airy. The bathroom offers a clear glass Tub/Shower door, Premium fixtures. Cozy backyard space. Come enjoy the coastal lifestyle in the trending destination city of Dana Point with unrivaled walkability to Dana Point Harbor, beaches, shops and restaurants. Convenient proximity to the Strand at Headlands, Salt Creek Beach, Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Luxury Resorts. Hurry! This won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34052 Callita Drive have any available units?
34052 Callita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34052 Callita Drive have?
Some of 34052 Callita Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, internet access, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34052 Callita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34052 Callita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34052 Callita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34052 Callita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34052 Callita Drive offer parking?
No, 34052 Callita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34052 Callita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34052 Callita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34052 Callita Drive have a pool?
No, 34052 Callita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34052 Callita Drive have accessible units?
No, 34052 Callita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34052 Callita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34052 Callita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego