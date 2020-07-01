All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated February 15 2020

34042 Seville Place

34042 Seville Place · No Longer Available
Location

34042 Seville Place, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panoramic View Dual Master Condo! Photos do not do this view justice! You will not believe the forever views from the entire living area and the expansive private deck of this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. Truly a must see! Enter to a bright hallway which opens to the an open floor plan with a large living room, an oversized dining room and spacious kitchen all with ocean views. Out on the deck enjoy ocean and city lights views for miles. This is a fantastic place to relax or gather with a guests and take in the panoramic vista. Beyond the living spaces are two master suites. The larger master suite features a walk in closet with built-ins and direct access to an updated bath which also opens to the hallway and is also the guest bathroom. The second master bedroom is ample in size and is just off the living area and offers an updated private bath. An attached direct access one car garage with a laundry area and additional driveway parking for another single car is located just outside the garage. Located on a quiet side street in the Lantern District, you are just minutes from the recently revitalized Downtown district where you will find fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment options with the Beach and Dana Point Harbor not far. Come and enjoy the laid back Dana Point lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34042 Seville Place have any available units?
34042 Seville Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34042 Seville Place have?
Some of 34042 Seville Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34042 Seville Place currently offering any rent specials?
34042 Seville Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34042 Seville Place pet-friendly?
No, 34042 Seville Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34042 Seville Place offer parking?
Yes, 34042 Seville Place offers parking.
Does 34042 Seville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34042 Seville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34042 Seville Place have a pool?
No, 34042 Seville Place does not have a pool.
Does 34042 Seville Place have accessible units?
No, 34042 Seville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 34042 Seville Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34042 Seville Place has units with dishwashers.

