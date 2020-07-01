34042 Seville Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Panoramic View Dual Master Condo! Photos do not do this view justice! You will not believe the forever views from the entire living area and the expansive private deck of this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. Truly a must see! Enter to a bright hallway which opens to the an open floor plan with a large living room, an oversized dining room and spacious kitchen all with ocean views. Out on the deck enjoy ocean and city lights views for miles. This is a fantastic place to relax or gather with a guests and take in the panoramic vista. Beyond the living spaces are two master suites. The larger master suite features a walk in closet with built-ins and direct access to an updated bath which also opens to the hallway and is also the guest bathroom. The second master bedroom is ample in size and is just off the living area and offers an updated private bath. An attached direct access one car garage with a laundry area and additional driveway parking for another single car is located just outside the garage. Located on a quiet side street in the Lantern District, you are just minutes from the recently revitalized Downtown district where you will find fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment options with the Beach and Dana Point Harbor not far. Come and enjoy the laid back Dana Point lifestyle!