Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

34034 Selva Road

34034 Selva Road · (949) 230-1311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34034 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Walk across the street to Strands Beach, Park, Headlands and Dana Point Harbor. Enjoy the incredible sunset views over Catalina Island. Totally remodeled and upgraded, TURNKEY condition, fully furnished upper end unit with 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy the upgraded gourmet kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Newer hardwood flooring throughout plus vaulted ceilings makes this unit open and airy. Also included are newer washer and dryer. Enjoy the ocean breezes on your private view decks, one off the living room and the other off the master bedroom. Everything is newer including vinyl windows, window coverings, custom lighting, both bathrooms and much more. Close by the clubhouse and pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34034 Selva Road have any available units?
34034 Selva Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34034 Selva Road have?
Some of 34034 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34034 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34034 Selva Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34034 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34034 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34034 Selva Road offer parking?
No, 34034 Selva Road does not offer parking.
Does 34034 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34034 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34034 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34034 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34034 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34034 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34034 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34034 Selva Road has units with dishwashers.
