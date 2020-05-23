34034 Selva Road

Amenities

Walk across the street to Strands Beach, Park, Headlands and Dana Point Harbor. Enjoy the incredible sunset views over Catalina Island. Totally remodeled and upgraded, TURNKEY condition, fully furnished upper end unit with 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy the upgraded gourmet kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Newer hardwood flooring throughout plus vaulted ceilings makes this unit open and airy. Also included are newer washer and dryer. Enjoy the ocean breezes on your private view decks, one off the living room and the other off the master bedroom. Everything is newer including vinyl windows, window coverings, custom lighting, both bathrooms and much more. Close by the clubhouse and pool/spa.