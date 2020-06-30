34018 Selva Road

Amenities

Fantastic Beach Condo on ocean side of PCH with direct beach access to famed Strands Beach. Beautifully remodeled one bedroom one bath with "state of the art" amenities. This upper unit in Niguel Beach Terrace has been newly designed to offer an open concept, maximizing space and comfort. Luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout, new windows, new paint, recessed LED lighting, and contemporary ceiling fans. Designer Kitchen offers stone counters, new crisp white cabinets, Stainless fixtures, Bosch dishwasher, KitchenAid Built-in refrigerator, built-in cooktop, and double oven. Stunning Barn Doors open to Master Suite with En-Suite Bath. Gorgeous Bathroom remodel with soaking tub, designer tile, and new sink vanity with stone countertop. Large Master suite offers two closets with closet organizers and sliding wood doors. Enjoy direct access to Balcony off master and living room. Brand new stackable washer/dryer included in Lease. Community features include swimming pool, jacuzzi, greenbelts, hiking trails, and plenty of guest parking. This unit is ideally located next to gated jacuzzi and outdoor picnic tables. Great walkability to Dana point Harbor, trendy restaurants, and Boutique shopping. Truly Resort living all year round.