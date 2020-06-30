All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

34018 Selva Road

34018 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34018 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Fantastic Beach Condo on ocean side of PCH with direct beach access to famed Strands Beach. Beautifully remodeled one bedroom one bath with "state of the art" amenities. This upper unit in Niguel Beach Terrace has been newly designed to offer an open concept, maximizing space and comfort. Luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout, new windows, new paint, recessed LED lighting, and contemporary ceiling fans. Designer Kitchen offers stone counters, new crisp white cabinets, Stainless fixtures, Bosch dishwasher, KitchenAid Built-in refrigerator, built-in cooktop, and double oven. Stunning Barn Doors open to Master Suite with En-Suite Bath. Gorgeous Bathroom remodel with soaking tub, designer tile, and new sink vanity with stone countertop. Large Master suite offers two closets with closet organizers and sliding wood doors. Enjoy direct access to Balcony off master and living room. Brand new stackable washer/dryer included in Lease. Community features include swimming pool, jacuzzi, greenbelts, hiking trails, and plenty of guest parking. This unit is ideally located next to gated jacuzzi and outdoor picnic tables. Great walkability to Dana point Harbor, trendy restaurants, and Boutique shopping. Truly Resort living all year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34018 Selva Road have any available units?
34018 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34018 Selva Road have?
Some of 34018 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34018 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34018 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34018 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34018 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34018 Selva Road offer parking?
Yes, 34018 Selva Road offers parking.
Does 34018 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34018 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34018 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34018 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34018 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34018 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34018 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34018 Selva Road has units with dishwashers.
