Amenities
Lovely One Bed/One Bath Condo in Dana Point - Available NOW!
Extraordinary Dana Point location, just minutes to Dana Strands Beach, multiple excellent restaurants on PCH, Dana Point Headlands, Dana Point Yacht Club and much more.
Condo Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom in back of community
- New paint
- Mirrored bedroom wardrobe closet doors
- Kitchen includes electric range/oven, range hood, and dishwasher
- Ceiling fan in dining room
- All new faux wood blinds/sliders
- Balcony with outside utility closet for washer/dryer
- Parking space included.
Community Features:
- Swimming pool and spa
- Smoke-free.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- No pets are allowed
- Water/sewer/gas/garbage service is included.
Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/34012-Selva-Rd-Unit-11-Dana-Point-CA-92629
You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
No Pets Allowed
