Last updated August 2 2019

34012 Selva Rd Unit 11

34012 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34012 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Lovely One Bed/One Bath Condo in Dana Point - Available NOW!

Extraordinary Dana Point location, just minutes to Dana Strands Beach, multiple excellent restaurants on PCH, Dana Point Headlands, Dana Point Yacht Club and much more.

Condo Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom in back of community
- New paint
- Mirrored bedroom wardrobe closet doors
- Kitchen includes electric range/oven, range hood, and dishwasher
- Ceiling fan in dining room
- All new faux wood blinds/sliders
- Balcony with outside utility closet for washer/dryer
- Parking space included.

Community Features:
- Swimming pool and spa
- Smoke-free.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- No pets are allowed
- Water/sewer/gas/garbage service is included.

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/34012-Selva-Rd-Unit-11-Dana-Point-CA-92629

You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 have any available units?
34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 have?
Some of 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 currently offering any rent specials?
34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 pet-friendly?
No, 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 offer parking?
Yes, 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 offers parking.
Does 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 have a pool?
Yes, 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 has a pool.
Does 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 have accessible units?
No, 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34012 Selva Rd Unit 11 has units with dishwashers.
