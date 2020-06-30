Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Lovely One Bed/One Bath Condo in Dana Point - Available NOW!



Extraordinary Dana Point location, just minutes to Dana Strands Beach, multiple excellent restaurants on PCH, Dana Point Headlands, Dana Point Yacht Club and much more.



Condo Features:

- 2nd floor 1 bedroom/1 bathroom in back of community

- New paint

- Mirrored bedroom wardrobe closet doors

- Kitchen includes electric range/oven, range hood, and dishwasher

- Ceiling fan in dining room

- All new faux wood blinds/sliders

- Balcony with outside utility closet for washer/dryer

- Parking space included.



Community Features:

- Swimming pool and spa

- Smoke-free.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- No pets are allowed

- Water/sewer/gas/garbage service is included.



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/34012-Selva-Rd-Unit-11-Dana-Point-CA-92629



You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4923074)