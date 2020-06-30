All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM

34002 Selva Road, Unit 373

34002 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34002 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
**Virtual Tours Available!**

Just listed and ready for move in April 1st!

OCEAN VIEWS AND ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UPPER LEVEL SINGLE STORY CONDO LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM STRANDS BEACH

Fabulous end unit in one of the front buildings of Niguel Beach Terrace with beautiful ocean views from most rooms and located directly across the street from Strands Beach! Totally upgraded and remodeled with luxury plank flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen with upgraded appliances and stainless refrigerator, new interior paint, remodeled and updated bathrooms & more! Both bedrooms are large with vaulted ceilings and balconies, one bedroom features an ocean view, the other a green belt/tree view. Great room features tons of natural light from windows and sliding door, a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and ocean views plus a balcony/deck off dining area! Walk to beach, trails, downtown Dana Point shops and restaurants, Dana Point harbor and more! This one will not last, shows great and one of the best locations in the tract in the front buildings of Niguel Beach Terrace. Association features a community pool and spa too! It also comes with two parking spaces, #36 and #736.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 have any available units?
34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 have?
Some of 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 currently offering any rent specials?
34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 pet-friendly?
No, 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 offer parking?
Yes, 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 offers parking.
Does 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 have a pool?
Yes, 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 has a pool.
Does 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 have accessible units?
No, 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 does not have accessible units.
Does 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34002 Selva Road, Unit 373 has units with dishwashers.

