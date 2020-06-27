All apartments in Dana Point
33975 Manta Ct

33975 Manta Court · No Longer Available
Location

33975 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Elegant Niguel Shores cul-de-sac beach-close townhome with upper level ocean views. Enter through a welcoming landscaped courtyard into a light and spacious patio view living room that wraps around to the dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The large yard with shady pergola enjoys an expansive patio area with room for entertaining and a possible pool. A half bath and an attached 2 car garage complete the lower level. Upstairs is a large central landing leading to the oversized master retreat featuring a focal point fireplace, large windows showcasing the ocean views, a private seating area, a walk out balcony that overlooks the patio yard and has gorgeous ocean and sunset sky views. The master bath has great light, a dual sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Opposite the master are two light and bright guest bedrooms and a full guest bath. This is a great Niguel Shores turnkey home waiting for a family to enjoy Niguel Shores amenities and the Strand Beach. Amenities in Niguel Shores community include private beach access, a beach bluff park with convenient parking lot, a club house with outside fireplace and fantastic mini Olympic-size pool, a large spa, tennis courts, multiple sport courts, playground equipment, and park with BBQ’s. Enjoy year-round community activities and festivities with a beach side community vibe that is walking distance to downtown Dana Point restaurants and shops – this lifestyle cannot be found anywhere else.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33975 Manta Ct have any available units?
33975 Manta Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33975 Manta Ct have?
Some of 33975 Manta Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33975 Manta Ct currently offering any rent specials?
33975 Manta Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33975 Manta Ct pet-friendly?
No, 33975 Manta Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33975 Manta Ct offer parking?
Yes, 33975 Manta Ct offers parking.
Does 33975 Manta Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33975 Manta Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33975 Manta Ct have a pool?
Yes, 33975 Manta Ct has a pool.
Does 33975 Manta Ct have accessible units?
No, 33975 Manta Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 33975 Manta Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33975 Manta Ct has units with dishwashers.
