33975 Manta Ct

Elegant Niguel Shores cul-de-sac beach-close townhome with upper level ocean views. Enter through a welcoming landscaped courtyard into a light and spacious patio view living room that wraps around to the dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The large yard with shady pergola enjoys an expansive patio area with room for entertaining and a possible pool. A half bath and an attached 2 car garage complete the lower level. Upstairs is a large central landing leading to the oversized master retreat featuring a focal point fireplace, large windows showcasing the ocean views, a private seating area, a walk out balcony that overlooks the patio yard and has gorgeous ocean and sunset sky views. The master bath has great light, a dual sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Opposite the master are two light and bright guest bedrooms and a full guest bath. This is a great Niguel Shores turnkey home waiting for a family to enjoy Niguel Shores amenities and the Strand Beach. Amenities in Niguel Shores community include private beach access, a beach bluff park with convenient parking lot, a club house with outside fireplace and fantastic mini Olympic-size pool, a large spa, tennis courts, multiple sport courts, playground equipment, and park with BBQ’s. Enjoy year-round community activities and festivities with a beach side community vibe that is walking distance to downtown Dana Point restaurants and shops – this lifestyle cannot be found anywhere else.