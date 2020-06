33971 Nauticus Isle

Amenities

UNOBSTRUCTED WHITE WATER OCEAN-VIEW BEACH HOUSE ON A PREMIER STREET IN NIGUEL SHORES 24-HOUR GUARD-GATED OCEANFRONT COMMUNITY. PERCHED ABOVE NIGUEL SHORES PRIVATE BLUFFTOP PARK AND THE STRANDS BEACH ON A QUIET SINGLE LOADED CUL-DE-SAC. THIS UNIQUE SINGLE STORY HOME FEATURES SPECTACULAR OCEAN, CATALINA, AND SUNSET VIEWS FROM THE FRONT AND BACKYARDS AND FROM MOST ROOMS INCLUDING THE OCEAN VIEW ENTRY, KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM/ GREAT ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM AND OFFICE OR PLAYROOM. YOU CAN HEAR THE BREAKING WAVES, AND FEEL THE FRESH OCEAN AIR FROM THIS AMAZING RETREAT! THIS NEWLY RENOVATED SHANGRI-LA HAS NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, NEW CARPETING, NEW BLINDS, NEW LANDSCAPING AND NEW APPLIANCES. THE PERFECT BEACH HOME FOR RELAXING AND ENTERTAINING WITH AN OPEN FLOORPLAN AND EASY INDOOR /OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES. ENJOY RESORT STYLE LIVING FROM THIS COVETED BEACH PARADISE INCLUDING ACCESS TO NIGUEL SHORES 3 MILLION DOLLAR CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL, SPA, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND AND PICNIC AREA. WALK TO STRANDS BEACH, TO THE RITZ CARLTON RESORT, TO FIVE STAR RESTAURANTS, AND A WORLD CLASS GOLF COURSE.