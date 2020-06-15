All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33952 Cape Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33952 Cape Cove
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

33952 Cape Cove

33952 Cape Cove · (949) 784-9535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33952 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
This chic beach house, close to Dana Point's best beach. The home features driftwood colored wide planked flooring downstairs and sea grass carpeting upstairs. White shiplap walls throughout create the perfect beach cottage. With slab Carrara marble and quartz counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Restoration Hardware furnishings and fixtures throughout this coastal themed home with top of the line appliances. Pride of ownership is apparent with the attention to detail the owners have taken to create this luxurious coastal retreat. Adjacent to the greenbelt, the back patio is enclosed with a white picket fence and has a fire pit, and a gas grill. Three beautifully appointed bedroom suites. Dine al-fresco under the shade of the Melaleuca trees from your private outdoor space. With shingle style architecture, the gated community of Cape Cove offers security and has community tennis courts. Minutes from the Strand & Salt Creek surf beaches, and walking distance to the Ritz Carlton and St. Regis Hotels. Dana Point harbor offers boating, sailing, kayak and paddle board activities. Local hiking trails are a good way to begin or end the day... then enjoy new revitalized Lantern District / Downtown Dana Point with fine dining, sidewalk cafe's, surf and sport shops and services.. LISTED RENTAL PRICE reflects Winter Rate through May 2017. (Summer available upon request.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33952 Cape Cove have any available units?
33952 Cape Cove has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33952 Cape Cove have?
Some of 33952 Cape Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33952 Cape Cove currently offering any rent specials?
33952 Cape Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33952 Cape Cove pet-friendly?
No, 33952 Cape Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33952 Cape Cove offer parking?
Yes, 33952 Cape Cove does offer parking.
Does 33952 Cape Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33952 Cape Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33952 Cape Cove have a pool?
No, 33952 Cape Cove does not have a pool.
Does 33952 Cape Cove have accessible units?
No, 33952 Cape Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 33952 Cape Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33952 Cape Cove has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33952 Cape Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity