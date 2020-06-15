33952 Cape Cove

Amenities

This chic beach house, close to Dana Point's best beach. The home features driftwood colored wide planked flooring downstairs and sea grass carpeting upstairs. White shiplap walls throughout create the perfect beach cottage. With slab Carrara marble and quartz counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Restoration Hardware furnishings and fixtures throughout this coastal themed home with top of the line appliances. Pride of ownership is apparent with the attention to detail the owners have taken to create this luxurious coastal retreat. Adjacent to the greenbelt, the back patio is enclosed with a white picket fence and has a fire pit, and a gas grill. Three beautifully appointed bedroom suites. Dine al-fresco under the shade of the Melaleuca trees from your private outdoor space. With shingle style architecture, the gated community of Cape Cove offers security and has community tennis courts. Minutes from the Strand & Salt Creek surf beaches, and walking distance to the Ritz Carlton and St. Regis Hotels. Dana Point harbor offers boating, sailing, kayak and paddle board activities. Local hiking trails are a good way to begin or end the day... then enjoy new revitalized Lantern District / Downtown Dana Point with fine dining, sidewalk cafe's, surf and sport shops and services.. LISTED RENTAL PRICE reflects Winter Rate through May 2017. (Summer available upon request.)