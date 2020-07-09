33921 Copper Lantern Street

Amenities

Two bedroom single family home in the hot Lantern District of Dana Point. Walk to restaurants, shops, even Doheny Beach! This adorable home has original hard wood floors, a cozy fireplace, and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been beautifully remodeled in the latest style. Two car garage for storage or cars. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included! Private front yard area for outdoor entertaining behind a row of avocado trees. Peek a boo ocean view from your front porch and living room. Enjoy cool ocean breezes in your quaint home. Dana Point Harbor is just a short drive away where you can enjoy recreational activities, paddle boarding, kayaking, boating, walking/running, etc. Hurry! This one will go fast!