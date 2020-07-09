All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
33921 Copper Lantern Street
33921 Copper Lantern Street

33921 Copper Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33921 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom single family home in the hot Lantern District of Dana Point. Walk to restaurants, shops, even Doheny Beach! This adorable home has original hard wood floors, a cozy fireplace, and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been beautifully remodeled in the latest style. Two car garage for storage or cars. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included! Private front yard area for outdoor entertaining behind a row of avocado trees. Peek a boo ocean view from your front porch and living room. Enjoy cool ocean breezes in your quaint home. Dana Point Harbor is just a short drive away where you can enjoy recreational activities, paddle boarding, kayaking, boating, walking/running, etc. Hurry! This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33921 Copper Lantern Street have any available units?
33921 Copper Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33921 Copper Lantern Street have?
Some of 33921 Copper Lantern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33921 Copper Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33921 Copper Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33921 Copper Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33921 Copper Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33921 Copper Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33921 Copper Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33921 Copper Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33921 Copper Lantern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33921 Copper Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33921 Copper Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33921 Copper Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33921 Copper Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33921 Copper Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33921 Copper Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.

