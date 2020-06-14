33908 Cape Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Enjoy this bright and beautifully renovated beach house close to Dana Point's best beach! The home features a wide-plank wood floor entry with seagrass carpeting throughout. White tongue & groove walls soar up in to the two story vaulted ceilings of the main living areas. There are slab Carrara marble counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms & three beautifully appointed bedroom suites. Restoration Hardware furnishings and fixtures throughout compliment this coastal retreat. Pride of ownership is apparent with the attention to detail the owners have taken to ensure your stay a memorable one. Adjacent to the greenbelt, the back patio is enclosed with a white picket fence and has a fire pit & gas grill. Dine al-fresco under the shade of the Melaleuca trees from your private outdoor space. With shingle style architecture, the gated community of Cape Cove offers security and has community tennis courts. Minutes from the Strand & Salt Creek surf beaches, and walking distance to the Ritz Carlton and St. Regis Hotels. Dana Point harbor offers boating, sailing, kayak and paddle board activities. Local hiking trails are a good way to begin or end the day... then enjoy new revitalized Lantern District / Downtown Dana Point with fine dining, sidewalk cafe's, surf and sport shops and services. (Summer rate available upon request.)