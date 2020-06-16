All apartments in Dana Point
33906 Cape Cove
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

33906 Cape Cove

33906 Cape Cove · (949) 784-9535
Location

33906 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2005 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This 3 BR, 2 & 1/2 BA Beach City cottage is located in the gated community of Cape Cove. This fully renovated home has a wonderful connected feeling. The owners have made sure this is a true spot where you can unwind and relax! As you enter you are welcomed by the large entry hall, wainscoting in the dining room, ship lap with beamed ceilings in the living room, a dual sided gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & high end appliances. Enjoy afternoons in the bright sunlit living room with double doors that lead you to the large patio with a seating area, gas grill & table & chairs where you can dine alfresco. Family & friends will gather here enjoying the beautiful greenbelt & Melaleuca trees that soar in to the sky. The master bedroom has a king size bed, walk in closet & ensuite bathroom with an oversized walk in shower. The other two bedrooms are complete with large closets, one with a queen size bed and the other with two twins. A shared hall bathroom with a soaking tub completes the upstairs! The Cape Cove community has it all, a tennis court, beautifully landscaped grounds and is only steps away to Strand surf beach. Within minutes you can walk to the Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton & downtown Dana Point to the newly revitalized Lantern District with fine dining, sidewalk cafes and surf and sport shops. Drive to Laguna Beach and the Dana point harbor within minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33906 Cape Cove have any available units?
33906 Cape Cove has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33906 Cape Cove have?
Some of 33906 Cape Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33906 Cape Cove currently offering any rent specials?
33906 Cape Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33906 Cape Cove pet-friendly?
No, 33906 Cape Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33906 Cape Cove offer parking?
Yes, 33906 Cape Cove does offer parking.
Does 33906 Cape Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33906 Cape Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33906 Cape Cove have a pool?
No, 33906 Cape Cove does not have a pool.
Does 33906 Cape Cove have accessible units?
No, 33906 Cape Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 33906 Cape Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33906 Cape Cove has units with dishwashers.
