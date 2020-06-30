All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

33902 Copper Lantern Street B

33902 Copper Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33902 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
* Tenant Occupied. Do not bother tenants. * Spacious Townhome available April 1st with two bedrooms in the desirable Lantern District. It's a short distance to Doheny State Beach, Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and shopping. Each bedroom is on its own private level. Enjoy viewing the ocean from your bed in the extra-large Master Suite and your front porch. The upper Master Suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, extra-large bathroom, and A/C. The lower bedroom has a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and opens out to a private backyard. The open dining area flows right into the living room with its cozy fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with newer appliances and a walk-in pantry. Laundry Room inside. Extra Large two-car garage and driveway. Owner pays for water, trash. No Smoking, No Drugs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33902 Copper Lantern Street B have any available units?
33902 Copper Lantern Street B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33902 Copper Lantern Street B have?
Some of 33902 Copper Lantern Street B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33902 Copper Lantern Street B currently offering any rent specials?
33902 Copper Lantern Street B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33902 Copper Lantern Street B pet-friendly?
No, 33902 Copper Lantern Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33902 Copper Lantern Street B offer parking?
Yes, 33902 Copper Lantern Street B offers parking.
Does 33902 Copper Lantern Street B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33902 Copper Lantern Street B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33902 Copper Lantern Street B have a pool?
No, 33902 Copper Lantern Street B does not have a pool.
Does 33902 Copper Lantern Street B have accessible units?
No, 33902 Copper Lantern Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 33902 Copper Lantern Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33902 Copper Lantern Street B has units with dishwashers.

