33902 Copper Lantern Street B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

* Tenant Occupied. Do not bother tenants. * Spacious Townhome available April 1st with two bedrooms in the desirable Lantern District. It's a short distance to Doheny State Beach, Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and shopping. Each bedroom is on its own private level. Enjoy viewing the ocean from your bed in the extra-large Master Suite and your front porch. The upper Master Suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, extra-large bathroom, and A/C. The lower bedroom has a walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and opens out to a private backyard. The open dining area flows right into the living room with its cozy fireplace. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with newer appliances and a walk-in pantry. Laundry Room inside. Extra Large two-car garage and driveway. Owner pays for water, trash. No Smoking, No Drugs.