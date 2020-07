Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Roomy and very well appointed one bedroom 1 1/2 bath ground floor apartment with direct access one car garage. This beautiful home has a very nice sized backyard. Great location where you can walk to restaurants, shopping and all that Dana Point has to offer. Includes washer/dryer & refrigerator (without warrantee) Gardener included.