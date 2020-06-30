33872 Copper Lantern St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Dana Point Condo! - Amazing condo located only a few block from the Beach. This units boats a large living room and an upgraded kitchen. Great condo with private 2-car garage. Balconies with views of City and peek ocean too. All appliances included and water and trash paid by owner. Two bedrooms with bathrooms en suite and laundry upstairs.. Don't miss this one.

Pets Ok upon approval.



(RLNE1845091)