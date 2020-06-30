Beautiful Dana Point Condo! - Amazing condo located only a few block from the Beach. This units boats a large living room and an upgraded kitchen. Great condo with private 2-car garage. Balconies with views of City and peek ocean too. All appliances included and water and trash paid by owner. Two bedrooms with bathrooms en suite and laundry upstairs.. Don't miss this one. Pets Ok upon approval.
(RLNE1845091)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have any available units?
33872 Copper Lantern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33872 Copper Lantern St have?
Some of 33872 Copper Lantern St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33872 Copper Lantern St currently offering any rent specials?
33872 Copper Lantern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33872 Copper Lantern St pet-friendly?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St is pet friendly.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St offer parking?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St offers parking.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have a pool?
No, 33872 Copper Lantern St does not have a pool.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have accessible units?
No, 33872 Copper Lantern St does not have accessible units.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St has units with dishwashers.
