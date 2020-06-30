All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33872 Copper Lantern St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33872 Copper Lantern St
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

33872 Copper Lantern St

33872 Copper Lantern St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33872 Copper Lantern St, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Dana Point Condo! - Amazing condo located only a few block from the Beach. This units boats a large living room and an upgraded kitchen. Great condo with private 2-car garage. Balconies with views of City and peek ocean too. All appliances included and water and trash paid by owner. Two bedrooms with bathrooms en suite and laundry upstairs.. Don't miss this one.
Pets Ok upon approval.

(RLNE1845091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have any available units?
33872 Copper Lantern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33872 Copper Lantern St have?
Some of 33872 Copper Lantern St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33872 Copper Lantern St currently offering any rent specials?
33872 Copper Lantern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33872 Copper Lantern St pet-friendly?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St is pet friendly.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St offer parking?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St offers parking.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have a pool?
No, 33872 Copper Lantern St does not have a pool.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have accessible units?
No, 33872 Copper Lantern St does not have accessible units.
Does 33872 Copper Lantern St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33872 Copper Lantern St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego