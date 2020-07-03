All apartments in Dana Point
33871 Golden Lantern Street

33871 Golden Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33871 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Listing Agent Direct: Julie Moran (949) 466-4409
Enjoy incredible ocean views every day from this great Dana Point single family residence with 3 bedrooms, one bedroom on the main floor, and 3 bathrooms. Home is a very short walking distance to Dana Point Harbor, local beaches, surf, shopping and restaurants. Offering 3 large bedrooms, plus a downstairs bonus room / basement, a large family room loft and a deck on the 2nd floor with ocean views plus a 3rd story bonus room/loft with a closet which can also be used as a 4th bedroom. There is so much extra living space in this home for a home office or business and for all the toys. Recently upgraded with new hardwood flooring, new paint, and new sinks. Large windows bring in natural light in and allow you to enjoy views of the city and panoramic ocean views all the way down the coast. The gourmet kitchen has hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and the refrigerator is included. The master bedroom has a patio, a custom fireplace, walk in closet, double sink vanity and a large jacuzzi soaking tub that overlooks the ocean. The roof top deck is a great place to view fireworks on the 4th of July and to check out the incredible view all year long. There’s also a large patio in the front of the home for extra outdoor living space. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33871 Golden Lantern Street have any available units?
33871 Golden Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33871 Golden Lantern Street have?
Some of 33871 Golden Lantern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33871 Golden Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33871 Golden Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33871 Golden Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33871 Golden Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33871 Golden Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33871 Golden Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33871 Golden Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33871 Golden Lantern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33871 Golden Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33871 Golden Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33871 Golden Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33871 Golden Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33871 Golden Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33871 Golden Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

