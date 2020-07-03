33871 Golden Lantern Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Call Listing Agent Direct: Julie Moran (949) 466-4409

Enjoy incredible ocean views every day from this great Dana Point single family residence with 3 bedrooms, one bedroom on the main floor, and 3 bathrooms. Home is a very short walking distance to Dana Point Harbor, local beaches, surf, shopping and restaurants. Offering 3 large bedrooms, plus a downstairs bonus room / basement, a large family room loft and a deck on the 2nd floor with ocean views plus a 3rd story bonus room/loft with a closet which can also be used as a 4th bedroom. There is so much extra living space in this home for a home office or business and for all the toys. Recently upgraded with new hardwood flooring, new paint, and new sinks. Large windows bring in natural light in and allow you to enjoy views of the city and panoramic ocean views all the way down the coast. The gourmet kitchen has hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and the refrigerator is included. The master bedroom has a patio, a custom fireplace, walk in closet, double sink vanity and a large jacuzzi soaking tub that overlooks the ocean. The roof top deck is a great place to view fireworks on the 4th of July and to check out the incredible view all year long. There’s also a large patio in the front of the home for extra outdoor living space. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included.