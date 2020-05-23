33852 Del Obispo Unit 24

Amenities

- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Newly remodeled upstairs condo located in Dana Point. Newly installed hard surface flooring through out the unit. Walk into the living room and to the side you will find the separate dining area, along with the freshly remodeled modern kitchen that includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave accented with a coordinating backsplash on the walls. In the master bedroom you will a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom that has also been completly renovated. Unit includes washer and dryer hook-ups on patio. Enjoy a walk to Doheny Beach, Dana Point Harbor, stores, services, bus to other beach cities - located near PCH intersection. Freeway on/off close to condo complex, next to community center with yoga and other classes, tennis courts, adjacent to bike/foot paths (no cars) to San Juan Capistrano and beach. Covered parking assigned spot, gated community with open/easy access to guest parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5633752)