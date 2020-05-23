All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

33852 Del Obispo Unit 24

33852 Del Obispo Street · (949) 215-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 33852 Del Obispo Unit 24 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Newly remodeled upstairs condo located in Dana Point. Newly installed hard surface flooring through out the unit. Walk into the living room and to the side you will find the separate dining area, along with the freshly remodeled modern kitchen that includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave accented with a coordinating backsplash on the walls. In the master bedroom you will a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom that has also been completly renovated. Unit includes washer and dryer hook-ups on patio. Enjoy a walk to Doheny Beach, Dana Point Harbor, stores, services, bus to other beach cities - located near PCH intersection. Freeway on/off close to condo complex, next to community center with yoga and other classes, tennis courts, adjacent to bike/foot paths (no cars) to San Juan Capistrano and beach. Covered parking assigned spot, gated community with open/easy access to guest parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

