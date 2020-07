Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available June 1......Remodeled lower unit in the Lantern District. 2 Beds 1.5 baths. Gorgeous wood look ceramic tile, new baseboards, Nice back yard included. 1 Car garage. Washer, Dryer Refrig included!! This one won't last for sure. Great location in the Lantern District. Top of the hill on Diana Dr. Neat & Clean! *****Sorry NO PETS*****