33751 Copper Lantern Street

Remodeled 1952 Cottage with Ocean View in the walking village. Superb location to walk to the harbor, restaurants, groceries, Bev-Mo, Starbucks, etc. The cottage features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that has been completely remodeled, the kitchen opens to the living room and share ocean views also features new cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, granite counter tops and stainless appliances, new window coverings throughout and refinished beautiful hardwood flooring. Ocean views from the kitchen, living room and one bedroom. The bathroom is spacious and completely remodeled as well featuring large tub/shower combo and good storage and lighting too! Both units will feature washer/dryers when rented. The house is approximately 841 sq ft and and exudes charm and character. The yard has a patio and grass area. A must see!



Guest Suite behind will undergo a renovation and be leased separately next year.