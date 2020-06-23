All apartments in Dana Point
33751 Copper Lantern Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33751 Copper Lantern Street

33751 Copper Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33751 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
Remodeled 1952 Cottage with Ocean View in the walking village. Superb location to walk to the harbor, restaurants, groceries, Bev-Mo, Starbucks, etc. The cottage features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom that has been completely remodeled, the kitchen opens to the living room and share ocean views also features new cabinets with soft close drawers and doors, granite counter tops and stainless appliances, new window coverings throughout and refinished beautiful hardwood flooring. Ocean views from the kitchen, living room and one bedroom. The bathroom is spacious and completely remodeled as well featuring large tub/shower combo and good storage and lighting too! Both units will feature washer/dryers when rented. The house is approximately 841 sq ft and and exudes charm and character. The yard has a patio and grass area. A must see!

Guest Suite behind will undergo a renovation and be leased separately next year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33751 Copper Lantern Street have any available units?
33751 Copper Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33751 Copper Lantern Street have?
Some of 33751 Copper Lantern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33751 Copper Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33751 Copper Lantern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33751 Copper Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33751 Copper Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33751 Copper Lantern Street offer parking?
No, 33751 Copper Lantern Street does not offer parking.
Does 33751 Copper Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33751 Copper Lantern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33751 Copper Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33751 Copper Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33751 Copper Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33751 Copper Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33751 Copper Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33751 Copper Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.
