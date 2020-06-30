All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

33742 Colegio Drive

33742 Colegio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33742 Colegio Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beach Cabana two bedroom, one bathroom house in Lantern Village just blocks to Ocean, Harbor, restaurants and more! This open floor plan retro chic home has hardwood laminate flooring throughout along with Ceiling fans, Cabinets, lots of windows and vaulted ceilings. There is a fireplace in the main room, garden views and nice ocean views from the 'white picket fenced' front yard. Additionally there is a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer included! This home has only street parking so be aware. Ok to submit on a small pet. Maximum three people. Owner is looking for good credit and verifiable income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33742 Colegio Drive have any available units?
33742 Colegio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33742 Colegio Drive have?
Some of 33742 Colegio Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33742 Colegio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33742 Colegio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33742 Colegio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 33742 Colegio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 33742 Colegio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33742 Colegio Drive offers parking.
Does 33742 Colegio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33742 Colegio Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33742 Colegio Drive have a pool?
No, 33742 Colegio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33742 Colegio Drive have accessible units?
No, 33742 Colegio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33742 Colegio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33742 Colegio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

