33742 Colegio Drive

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Beach Cabana two bedroom, one bathroom house in Lantern Village just blocks to Ocean, Harbor, restaurants and more! This open floor plan retro chic home has hardwood laminate flooring throughout along with Ceiling fans, Cabinets, lots of windows and vaulted ceilings. There is a fireplace in the main room, garden views and nice ocean views from the 'white picket fenced' front yard. Additionally there is a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer included! This home has only street parking so be aware. Ok to submit on a small pet. Maximum three people. Owner is looking for good credit and verifiable income.