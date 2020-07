33725 Capstan Drive

Amenities

LOCATED IN THE 24 HOUR GATED OCEANFRONT COMMUNITY OF NIGUEL SHORES NEXT TO THE RITZ CARLTON HOTEL AND THE LINKS GOLF COURSE, THIS ONE STORY TOWNHOME HAS BEEN EXPANDED AND REMODELED THROUGHOUT. SITUATED AT THE END OF THE CUL-DE-SAC, THIS PROPERTY HAS A WRAP AROUND YARD AREA PLUS PANORAMIC OCEAN, CATALINA ISLAND, AND PALOS VERDES VIEWS. THE PROPERTY HAS JUST BEEN REMODELED THROUGHOUT WITH A COASTAL-CHIC DECOR BOASTING HARDWOOD FLOORING LOOK THROUGHOUT, LOVELY WHITE NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCES, AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. IN ADDITION THE BATHS ARE ALL NEW WITH DESIGNER STONE AND TILE WORK, NEW FAUCETS AND FIXTURES. SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE VAULTED CEILINGS, NEW FORCED AIR HEATER, DESIGNER PAINT, RECESSED LIGHTING, A PANTRY WITH PULL OUT SHELVING, AND AN INSIDE LAUNDRY AREA. IN ADDITION, THE HOME HAS A TWO CAR GARAGE PLUS LONG DRIVEWAY. THIS SUPERB LOCATION IS JUST A SHORT STROLL TO THE 3 MILLION CLUBHOUSE COMPLETE WITH A JR. OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, SPA, TENNIS COURTS, SPORTS COURTS, PARK PLUS THE BLUFF FRONT OCEANFRONT PARK AND PARKING LOT...ALL INCLUDED. ENJOY RESORT STYLE LIVING ALL YEAR AROUND LIVING IN NIGUEL SHORES.