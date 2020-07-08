33705 Capstan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Delightful single level townhome in highly sought after Niguel Shores community. This 3 bedroom, 3 baths property features an expanded floor plan with high ceilings and offers fabulous ocean, Catalina and North Coastline views from living room, master bedroom, kitchen and office. This home offers travertine flooring through-out, fireplaces in living room and master bedroom. The laundry room has a deep sink and spacious cabinets. This home has A/C. The well-designed lay-out and bedroom location offers privacy for occupants and guests. The inviting back patio presents a perfect opportunity to relax and unwind. Niguel Shores amenities include large pool, spa, tennis and oceanfront park overlooking the Pacific.