Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

33705 Capstan Drive

33705 Capstan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33705 Capstan Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Delightful single level townhome in highly sought after Niguel Shores community. This 3 bedroom, 3 baths property features an expanded floor plan with high ceilings and offers fabulous ocean, Catalina and North Coastline views from living room, master bedroom, kitchen and office. This home offers travertine flooring through-out, fireplaces in living room and master bedroom. The laundry room has a deep sink and spacious cabinets. This home has A/C. The well-designed lay-out and bedroom location offers privacy for occupants and guests. The inviting back patio presents a perfect opportunity to relax and unwind. Niguel Shores amenities include large pool, spa, tennis and oceanfront park overlooking the Pacific.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33705 Capstan Drive have any available units?
33705 Capstan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33705 Capstan Drive have?
Some of 33705 Capstan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33705 Capstan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33705 Capstan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33705 Capstan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33705 Capstan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33705 Capstan Drive offer parking?
No, 33705 Capstan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33705 Capstan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33705 Capstan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33705 Capstan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33705 Capstan Drive has a pool.
Does 33705 Capstan Drive have accessible units?
No, 33705 Capstan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33705 Capstan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33705 Capstan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

