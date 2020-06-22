All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33622 Dana Vista Drive

33622 Diana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33622 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
This beautifully remodeled condo sits high on a hill offering stunning panoramic ocean views. Relax on one of 2 balconies and watch the morning sun rise over the hills and the City lights in the evening with the moon reflecting on the ocean. This is the perfect getaway from the cold and snow in winter and the heat and humidity of summer!

Located a short distance from Salt Creek Beach and the famous Ritz Carlton Hotel, the Dana Point Marina and Laguna Beach, makes this the ideal vacation playground. There is something for everyone whether it be water sports, sightseeing, shopping, golf, tennis or fine dining. You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33622 Dana Vista Drive have any available units?
33622 Dana Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33622 Dana Vista Drive have?
Some of 33622 Dana Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33622 Dana Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33622 Dana Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33622 Dana Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33622 Dana Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33622 Dana Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 33622 Dana Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33622 Dana Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33622 Dana Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33622 Dana Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 33622 Dana Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33622 Dana Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 33622 Dana Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33622 Dana Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33622 Dana Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
