33622 Dana Vista Drive

This beautifully remodeled condo sits high on a hill offering stunning panoramic ocean views. Relax on one of 2 balconies and watch the morning sun rise over the hills and the City lights in the evening with the moon reflecting on the ocean. This is the perfect getaway from the cold and snow in winter and the heat and humidity of summer!



Located a short distance from Salt Creek Beach and the famous Ritz Carlton Hotel, the Dana Point Marina and Laguna Beach, makes this the ideal vacation playground. There is something for everyone whether it be water sports, sightseeing, shopping, golf, tennis or fine dining. You will not be disappointed!