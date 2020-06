33612 Halyard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

THE SHORT TERM RENTAL OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE, PEACEFUL PATIO INVITES ITS GUESTS TO ENJOY THE QUIET AND LISTEN TO THE BIRDS. COMFORTABLY FURNISHED, IT IS PERFECT FOR THE LAZY DAYS OF A HOLIDAY. AFTER A DAY AT THE BEACH ON ONE OF CALIFORNIA'S RIVERA PRISTINE BEACHES,PLAYING A GAME OF TENNIS, SWIMMING IN THE JUNIOR-SIZE OLYMPIC POOL OR ENJOYING A PICNIC IN THE PARK OR ON THE BLUFFS WATCHING THE SUNSET OVER CATALINA, RELAX AT DAY'S END IN THIS COASTAL COTTAGE SAVORING THE AMBIANCE OF THE PRIVATE GATE-GUARDED COMMUNITY OF NIGUEL SHORES.