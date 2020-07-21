All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33531 Moonsail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33531 Moonsail Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:39 AM

33531 Moonsail Drive

33531 Moonsail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

33531 Moonsail Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity for lease in Niguel Shores. Popular single level floor plan. The home features vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area. Cozy fireplace in living room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, overlooking the large entry patio. A spacious rear patio is perfect for entertaining, gardening, enjoying the outdoors. Enjoy the top notch amenities including a recently remodeled 3 million dollar club house, Jr. Olympic size pool that is heated year round, large spa, meeting room, 4 tennis courts, sports courts, park and green belts, out door Bar-b-Que area with firepits and private beach parking and access at Strands Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33531 Moonsail Drive have any available units?
33531 Moonsail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33531 Moonsail Drive have?
Some of 33531 Moonsail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33531 Moonsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33531 Moonsail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33531 Moonsail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33531 Moonsail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33531 Moonsail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33531 Moonsail Drive offers parking.
Does 33531 Moonsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33531 Moonsail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33531 Moonsail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33531 Moonsail Drive has a pool.
Does 33531 Moonsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 33531 Moonsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33531 Moonsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33531 Moonsail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDana Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dana Point Apartments with GymsDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAEncinitas, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego