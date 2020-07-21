33531 Moonsail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great opportunity for lease in Niguel Shores. Popular single level floor plan. The home features vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area. Cozy fireplace in living room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, overlooking the large entry patio. A spacious rear patio is perfect for entertaining, gardening, enjoying the outdoors. Enjoy the top notch amenities including a recently remodeled 3 million dollar club house, Jr. Olympic size pool that is heated year round, large spa, meeting room, 4 tennis courts, sports courts, park and green belts, out door Bar-b-Que area with firepits and private beach parking and access at Strands Beach.