33531 Blue Lantern Street

This is the perfect two bedroom, two bath Dana Point Condo. Remodeled Upper level end unit with an oversized balcony. Newer windows and sliding glass doors, newer interior doors, neutral carpet and paint. Light and bright open floor plan with air conditioning! Unit comes with a TWO CAR detached GARAGE. Enjoy the Dana Point lifestyle. Walking distance to Strands and Salt Creek beaches and Dana Hills High School. Washer and dryer are located inside the property. Water and trash pick up are included in the monthly rent. Don't miss your opportunity to live your dream. This unit is a must see!