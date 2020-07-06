All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated November 2 2019 at 4:05 PM

33531 Blue Lantern Street

33531 Street of the Blue Lantern · No Longer Available
Location

33531 Street of the Blue Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the perfect two bedroom, two bath Dana Point Condo. Remodeled Upper level end unit with an oversized balcony. Newer windows and sliding glass doors, newer interior doors, neutral carpet and paint. Light and bright open floor plan with air conditioning! Unit comes with a TWO CAR detached GARAGE. Enjoy the Dana Point lifestyle. Walking distance to Strands and Salt Creek beaches and Dana Hills High School. Washer and dryer are located inside the property. Water and trash pick up are included in the monthly rent. Don't miss your opportunity to live your dream. This unit is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33531 Blue Lantern Street have any available units?
33531 Blue Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33531 Blue Lantern Street have?
Some of 33531 Blue Lantern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33531 Blue Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33531 Blue Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33531 Blue Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33531 Blue Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33531 Blue Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33531 Blue Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33531 Blue Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33531 Blue Lantern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33531 Blue Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33531 Blue Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33531 Blue Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33531 Blue Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33531 Blue Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33531 Blue Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

