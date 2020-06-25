33481 Sea Bright Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Built in 2007 this architecturally appealing, Mediterranean designed family home in The Sea Bright Cove Community has the perfect location. Only minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Salt creek beach and the Monarch Beach golf course, this residence also has a neighborhood park just a block away. Modern construction provides 9ft ceilings and wonderful natural light. Distressed, wild walnut wood floors, quality finishes such as granite, stone, and bamboo provide a modern aesthetic. Complimentary colors mix well with the textures creating an overall finished space that is classic, sophisticated and timeless. Warm days and cool nights are enjoyed on the three sided courtyard which serves as an outdoor room.