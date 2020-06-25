All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33481 Sea Bright Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33481 Sea Bright Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:02 AM

33481 Sea Bright Drive

33481 Sea Bright Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33481 Sea Bright Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Built in 2007 this architecturally appealing, Mediterranean designed family home in The Sea Bright Cove Community has the perfect location. Only minutes to Dana Point Harbor, Salt creek beach and the Monarch Beach golf course, this residence also has a neighborhood park just a block away. Modern construction provides 9ft ceilings and wonderful natural light. Distressed, wild walnut wood floors, quality finishes such as granite, stone, and bamboo provide a modern aesthetic. Complimentary colors mix well with the textures creating an overall finished space that is classic, sophisticated and timeless. Warm days and cool nights are enjoyed on the three sided courtyard which serves as an outdoor room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33481 Sea Bright Drive have any available units?
33481 Sea Bright Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33481 Sea Bright Drive have?
Some of 33481 Sea Bright Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33481 Sea Bright Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33481 Sea Bright Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33481 Sea Bright Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33481 Sea Bright Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33481 Sea Bright Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33481 Sea Bright Drive offers parking.
Does 33481 Sea Bright Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33481 Sea Bright Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33481 Sea Bright Drive have a pool?
No, 33481 Sea Bright Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33481 Sea Bright Drive have accessible units?
No, 33481 Sea Bright Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33481 Sea Bright Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33481 Sea Bright Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego