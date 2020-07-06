All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33162 Acapulco Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33162 Acapulco Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

33162 Acapulco Drive

33162 Acapulco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33162 Acapulco Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Dreams do come true! This beautiful single story home is located in the sought-after community of Dana D’Oro in Dana Point. Enter through the private gated courtyard, which encompasses an entertainer's dream patio. The spacious open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms (one with built-ins was used for an office), 2 fully remodeled bathrooms, and formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen features newer cabinets, stainless appliances and Corian-like counter tops, and opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. The spacious en-suite master bedroom has an upgraded shower and a walk-in closet. The attached two car garage has direct access to the home and epoxy flooring. The lovely private rear yard is the perfect extension for entertaining your family and friends. The rear yard offers a patio, lush landscaping, and fruit trees. Additional features include solar with battery backup, tankless water heater and filtration system, and built-in garage cabinets. Minutes away from the fabulous Dana Point Harbor with restaurants and shops. Close to schools, parks and freeways. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33162 Acapulco Drive have any available units?
33162 Acapulco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33162 Acapulco Drive have?
Some of 33162 Acapulco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33162 Acapulco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33162 Acapulco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33162 Acapulco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33162 Acapulco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33162 Acapulco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33162 Acapulco Drive offers parking.
Does 33162 Acapulco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33162 Acapulco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33162 Acapulco Drive have a pool?
No, 33162 Acapulco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33162 Acapulco Drive have accessible units?
No, 33162 Acapulco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33162 Acapulco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33162 Acapulco Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego