33162 Acapulco Drive

Dreams do come true! This beautiful single story home is located in the sought-after community of Dana D’Oro in Dana Point. Enter through the private gated courtyard, which encompasses an entertainer's dream patio. The spacious open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms (one with built-ins was used for an office), 2 fully remodeled bathrooms, and formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen features newer cabinets, stainless appliances and Corian-like counter tops, and opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. The spacious en-suite master bedroom has an upgraded shower and a walk-in closet. The attached two car garage has direct access to the home and epoxy flooring. The lovely private rear yard is the perfect extension for entertaining your family and friends. The rear yard offers a patio, lush landscaping, and fruit trees. Additional features include solar with battery backup, tankless water heater and filtration system, and built-in garage cabinets. Minutes away from the fabulous Dana Point Harbor with restaurants and shops. Close to schools, parks and freeways. A must see!