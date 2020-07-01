All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33042 Ocean Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33042 Ocean Ridge
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

33042 Ocean Ridge

33042 Ocean Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33042 Ocean Ridge, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the gated Marinita Townhome community featuring ocean, canyon & peek-a-boo views of Capo Bay from the master bedroom, master bathroom, formal dining room & back deck along with gorgeous canyon views! A courtyard entrance leads you into this beautifully upgraded home featuring recently installed luxury vinyl plank flooring, plantation shutters, and a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel Samsung appliances, granite counters, and self-closing cabinetry. This expansive great room offers towering ceilings, built-in bar, and a custom-made wooden mantle. Outside on the back deck, you’ll enjoy both views and privacy from the surrounding trees. The upper level contains the two spacious secondary bedrooms and a master bedroom with ocean & canyon views from the window along with vaulted ceilings. The master bath has two sinks, a soaking tub, separate shower and an attached walk-in closet offering custom drawers & organizers. The HOA offers pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse & direct access to the canyon that has trails that lead all the way to Stonehill. This home is ideally located just minutes to the Dana Point Harbor, Doheny State Beach, Strands Beach, Salt Creek Beach, & Lantern District. Come experience the Dana Point lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33042 Ocean Ridge have any available units?
33042 Ocean Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33042 Ocean Ridge have?
Some of 33042 Ocean Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33042 Ocean Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
33042 Ocean Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33042 Ocean Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 33042 Ocean Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33042 Ocean Ridge offer parking?
No, 33042 Ocean Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 33042 Ocean Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33042 Ocean Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33042 Ocean Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 33042 Ocean Ridge has a pool.
Does 33042 Ocean Ridge have accessible units?
No, 33042 Ocean Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 33042 Ocean Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 33042 Ocean Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego