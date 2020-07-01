33042 Ocean Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub tennis court

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the gated Marinita Townhome community featuring ocean, canyon & peek-a-boo views of Capo Bay from the master bedroom, master bathroom, formal dining room & back deck along with gorgeous canyon views! A courtyard entrance leads you into this beautifully upgraded home featuring recently installed luxury vinyl plank flooring, plantation shutters, and a fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel Samsung appliances, granite counters, and self-closing cabinetry. This expansive great room offers towering ceilings, built-in bar, and a custom-made wooden mantle. Outside on the back deck, you’ll enjoy both views and privacy from the surrounding trees. The upper level contains the two spacious secondary bedrooms and a master bedroom with ocean & canyon views from the window along with vaulted ceilings. The master bath has two sinks, a soaking tub, separate shower and an attached walk-in closet offering custom drawers & organizers. The HOA offers pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse & direct access to the canyon that has trails that lead all the way to Stonehill. This home is ideally located just minutes to the Dana Point Harbor, Doheny State Beach, Strands Beach, Salt Creek Beach, & Lantern District. Come experience the Dana Point lifestyle!