32751 Seven Seas Drive
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:02 PM

32751 Seven Seas Drive

32751 Seven Seas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32751 Seven Seas Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An Entertainer’s Dream Home:
This exquisite, single level, 3 bedroom, 4 bath Mediterranean-style home is in prestigious Monarch Bay Terrace. Enjoy breathtaking sit down ocean, sunset and Catalina views from the “sunset room”, kitchen, master bedroom and back yard. Gather in the large gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a butler’s pantry full of storage, prep sink and wine rack. The open floor plan leads you to the family and dining room where you can sit by the fire while sipping your favorite beverage. Open your multiple French doors that lead you to indoor/outdoor living and into your own private courtyard with a pool and room for al fresco dining. There are two master suites with cedar walk-in closets, granite vanities, and double showers. Other features include coffered ceilings, crown molding, knotty Alder doors , Venetian plaster, wood beam ceiling treatments, wood burning fireplace, stonework, arched /lighted doorways and much more! Incredibly close to beaches, restaurants, shops, Dana Point Harbor, 5-star resorts and Monarch Beach Golf Links. Will consider a small dog. May rent furnished or unfurnished. Will consider short term rental (call for pricing).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32751 Seven Seas Drive have any available units?
32751 Seven Seas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 32751 Seven Seas Drive have?
Some of 32751 Seven Seas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32751 Seven Seas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32751 Seven Seas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32751 Seven Seas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32751 Seven Seas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32751 Seven Seas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32751 Seven Seas Drive offers parking.
Does 32751 Seven Seas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32751 Seven Seas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32751 Seven Seas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32751 Seven Seas Drive has a pool.
Does 32751 Seven Seas Drive have accessible units?
No, 32751 Seven Seas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32751 Seven Seas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32751 Seven Seas Drive has units with dishwashers.
