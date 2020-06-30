32751 Seven Seas Drive

Amenities

An Entertainer’s Dream Home:

This exquisite, single level, 3 bedroom, 4 bath Mediterranean-style home is in prestigious Monarch Bay Terrace. Enjoy breathtaking sit down ocean, sunset and Catalina views from the “sunset room”, kitchen, master bedroom and back yard. Gather in the large gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a butler’s pantry full of storage, prep sink and wine rack. The open floor plan leads you to the family and dining room where you can sit by the fire while sipping your favorite beverage. Open your multiple French doors that lead you to indoor/outdoor living and into your own private courtyard with a pool and room for al fresco dining. There are two master suites with cedar walk-in closets, granite vanities, and double showers. Other features include coffered ceilings, crown molding, knotty Alder doors , Venetian plaster, wood beam ceiling treatments, wood burning fireplace, stonework, arched /lighted doorways and much more! Incredibly close to beaches, restaurants, shops, Dana Point Harbor, 5-star resorts and Monarch Beach Golf Links. Will consider a small dog. May rent furnished or unfurnished. Will consider short term rental (call for pricing).