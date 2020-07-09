325 Doheny way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Model Home, 3 bedrooms , 2 baths over 1794 Sq feet of luxury. Walk to the Dana point Harbor and Marina. All the bedrooms on one level.

Spacious living room and dining room opens to a large balcony with view. Large kitchen with an island and granite counters and upgraded appliances,

GE stainless profile with 5 burner cook top, Refrigerator and washer and dryer. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet , upgraded bathroom with Kohler and Moen fixtures and limestone counter. Roof top deck has Ocean and panoramic city light view from all direction. 3 Car attached garage is a plus for your cars and storage.

There is a Grocery elevator from the entry to the kitchen level.