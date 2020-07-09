All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 325 Doheny way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
325 Doheny way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

325 Doheny way

325 Doheny Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

325 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Model Home, 3 bedrooms , 2 baths over 1794 Sq feet of luxury. Walk to the Dana point Harbor and Marina. All the bedrooms on one level.
Spacious living room and dining room opens to a large balcony with view. Large kitchen with an island and granite counters and upgraded appliances,
GE stainless profile with 5 burner cook top, Refrigerator and washer and dryer. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet , upgraded bathroom with Kohler and Moen fixtures and limestone counter. Roof top deck has Ocean and panoramic city light view from all direction. 3 Car attached garage is a plus for your cars and storage.
There is a Grocery elevator from the entry to the kitchen level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Doheny way have any available units?
325 Doheny way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Doheny way have?
Some of 325 Doheny way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Doheny way currently offering any rent specials?
325 Doheny way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Doheny way pet-friendly?
No, 325 Doheny way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 325 Doheny way offer parking?
Yes, 325 Doheny way offers parking.
Does 325 Doheny way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Doheny way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Doheny way have a pool?
No, 325 Doheny way does not have a pool.
Does 325 Doheny way have accessible units?
No, 325 Doheny way does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Doheny way have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Doheny way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego